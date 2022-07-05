Arsenal scheduled to meet Ajax to discuss 24-year-old this week - report

Arsenal are set to meet with Ajax to discuss the possibility of signing Lisandro Martinez this summer, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the Gunners are looking to steal a march on their bitter rivals Manchester United in the race to sign the Argentina international in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal and Manchester United are confident about landing the 24-year-old, with both clubs believing that agreeing personal terms with the versatile defender won’t be an issue.

According to the same story, Ajax are prepared to sell Martinez provided Arsenal or Manchester United meet their €50m valuation after the South American defender informed the Dutch club that he’d like to move to the Premier League this summer.

The Athletic go on to claim that the Eredivisie outfit are unlikely to prevent Martinez from his desired move to the Premier League.

The media outlet explain that Arsenal have been long-term admirers of Martinez and the north London side have made signing the Argentinian defender one of their priorities in the 2022 summer transfer window.

However, the website report revealed new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to reunite with Martinez after the pair worked together at Ajax over the past couple of seasons, so the Gunners could be set to face some stiff competition for his signature.

Martinez scored one goal and made three assists in 24 games in the Eredivisie last season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal announced their fourth signing of the summer transfer window on Monday with the arrival of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

The Brazilian forward has signed a long-term contract with the Gunners and follows Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fabio Vieira in joining the north London side ahead of the new campaign.

