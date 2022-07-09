Arsenal are considering a bid for Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo to provide cover for Kieran Tierney in Mikel Arteta’s squad, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Gunners are interested in the Spanish defender after his impressive performances for Benfica in his sixth season in the Primeira Liga.

The same article states that Grimaldo scored five times and made five assists in the Primeira Liga last term to firmly establish himself as one of the most-productive left-backs in the Portuguese top flight.

According to the same story, Arsenal could sign Grimaldo for just £6m despite the Benfica defender being courted by a number of European clubs ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the north London side have already contacted Grimaldo’s representatives to discuss a move to Arsenal as the Gunners manager believes the left-back would improve his squad.

The media outlet also state that the north London side have cooled their interest in Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez amid competition from Manchester United for the Argentinian star.

Arsenal are instead looking at Grimaldo as a cheaper alternative to improve their backline and provide much-needed cover for injury-prone Tierney, according to the report.

Grimaldo has netted 14 times in 164 games over the past seven seasons for Benfica in the Primeira Liga.

The 26-year-old came through the FC Barcelona youth system and joined Benfica back in 2016. He has been capped by Spain up to Under-21 level but is yet to make an appearance for his senior national team.

Arsenal have already signed Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus, Matt Turner and Marquinhos in the summer transfer window so far.

