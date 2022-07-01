Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur are poised to hold talks with Torino to discuss the possibility of signing Gleison Bremer in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the three London sides are pursuing one of the top Serie A defenders in the summer transfer window ahead of the start of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The same article states that Torino sporting director Davide Vagnati is flying to London to discuss Bremer’s potential sale with Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Tottenham.

According to the same story, the Turin outfit are hoping to secure a transfer fee in the region of €50m for the Brazilian-born defender after Bremer was named the Serie A defender of the year.

90Min go on to reveal that Torino president Urbano Cairo has sent Vagnati to London in the hope of sparking a bidding war between rivals Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Tottenham for the 25-year-old.

The media outlet explain that the three London teams are exploring centre-half options in the summer transfer market and Bremer represents just one potential option for the trio.

Bremer scored three goals and made one assist in 33 games in Serie A last season after Torino finished in tenth position in the table last term.

The Brazilian netted 13 goals in 110 appearances over the past four seasons at Torino following his move from Atletico Mineiro in 2018.

Arsenal and Spurs have already begun their summer transfer spending with three signings each – but Chelsea FC are yet to bring in any new players ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s second full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

