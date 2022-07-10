Arsenal are weighing up a move to re-sign AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer as a cheaper alternative to Leicester City star Youri Tielemans, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are looking to sign a new central midfielder in the summer to bolster Mikel Arteta’s options in the middle of the park.

The same article states that the north London side are interested in signing Tielemans but Leicester could look to demand a sizable fee for the Belgian midfielder and therefore may price the Gunners out of a move.

According to the same story, the Gunners are looking at Bennacer as a potential recruit who could improve Arteta’s options ahead of the Spaniard’s third full season in charge.

The Sun go on to reveal that the Arsenal board are frustrated about the decision to let Bennacer to leave for £1m almost five years ago when Arsene Wenger was still in charge.

The media outlet claim that AC Milan value the 24-year-old at around £35m and Bennacer has two years left to run on his current deal.

Bennacer scored two goals and made one assist in 31 games in Serie A last season to help the Milan side win the Italian top-flight title.

The 24-year-old has played for Arles, Arsenal, Tours, Empoli and Milan during his career so far.

Bennacer has scored two goals in 40 appearances for Algeria since making his senior international debut back in 2016.

