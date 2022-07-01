Arsenal have made a third offer for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Gunners are still pursuing the Argentina international despite failing with two bids for the Ajax defender in the summer transfer window already.

The same article states that Arsenal’s second bid of £34m was rejected by the Dutch club but the north London side aren’t prepared to give up their pursuit of Martinez.

According to the same story, the Gunners will have to get closer to Ajax’s £43m valuation if Mikel Arteta is to recruit the Argentinian defender before the start of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The Sun write that Arsenal have made a third offer for Martinez but it’s unclear whether the north London side have met Ajax’s asking price or if they’re still short of the £43m price tag.

The newspaper report adds that Ajax are hoping to manufacture a bidding war between Arsenal and Manchester United for the 24-year-old in the current transfer window.

Martinez has made it clear that he would be prepared to move to Arsenal despite rival interest from their Premier League side Manchester United, according to the report.

The Argentina international has scored six times in 120 games in all competitions over the past three seasons after Ajax signed Martinez from Defensa y Justicia in 2019.

Born in Gualeguay, Martinez has been capped seven times by the Argentina national team. Last season, he scored one goal in a total of 37 games in all competitions for Ajax to help them to win the Dutch league. He was also part of the Argentina side who won Copa America last year.

