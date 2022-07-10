Arsenal are competing with Newcastle United for the signature of Lyon’s Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Media Foot, as quoted by British website Football365, is claiming that Arsenal have an interest in signing the Brazil international in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes that the north London side still need to make improvements in the middle of the park ahead of the new Premier League season.

According to the same story, the Gunners are interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans but the Belgium international could prove costly, with interest from other teams in the English top flight.

Media Foot write in their report that Arsenal are “pushing very hard” to sign the 24-year-old to add more flair and creativity to Arteta’s options in the middle of the park.

The French media outlet reveal that the Gunners are looking to ascertain whether Paqueta would be interested in a move to Arsenal before starting negotiations with Lyon.

Paqueta is attracting interest from a number of clubs in the summer transfer window which includes Arsenal’s domestic rivals Newcastle, according to the report in the French paper.

The Lyon midfielder – who began his career at Flamengo – scored nine goals and made six assists in 35 games in Ligue 1 last term.

Lyon signed Paqueta in a €20m deal from AC Milan in the 2020 summer transfer window. He made his senior debut for the Brazilian national team back in 2018 and has scored seven goals in 33 games for his country since then.

