Arsenal are interested in signing Lucas Paqueta but haven’t lodged an official bid for the Lyon midfielder, according to a report in France.

French outlet Media Foot is reporting that the Gunners are keeping tabs on the Brazil international following his latest impressive season in Ligue 1 for Lyon.

The same article states that Paqueta is attracting a lot of interest from the Premier League to cast doubt on the Brazilian’s long-term future at the French club.

According to the same story, Lyon could still retain the 25-year-old’s services beyond the 2022 summer transfer window despite the interest in Paqueta.

Media Foot go on to write that Arsenal are working “behind the scenes” to get a deal sorted out but the Gunners haven’t yet made an “official approach” for the South American midfielder.

The French outlet add that Mikel Arteta is pushing for the Gunners to sign the Lyon star and the two clubs have a good relationship based upon previous transfer deals, with Alexandre Lacazette having returned to the Ligue 1 side from Arsenal this summer.

Paqueta wants to leave Lyon to play in Europe’s top tier competition after he scored two goals in nine games in the Uefa Europa League last term, according to the report.

The Brazilian playmaker – who came through the Flamengo youth system in his native homeland – has netted 21 goals in 78 games in all competitions over the past two seasons.

Lyon signed Paqueta in a €20m deal from AC Milan in 2019. The midfielder has scored seven goals in 33 games for Brazil since earning his first senior cap for his country back in 2018.

He was part of the Brazil squad who tasted Copa America glory back in 2019 but he is yet to win a major trophy at club level since his move to Europe.

