Arsenal could make a surprise swoop to sign Chelsea FC midfielder N’Golo Kante this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Kante’s future at the south west London side remains unclear considering that the France international has just 12 months left on his current deal at the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The same article states that the World Cup winner could look to leave Chelsea FC this summer after the 31-year-old endured a difficult 2021-22 Premier League campaign that was blighted by injury problems.

According to the same story, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eager to sign a new defensive midfielder to offer his back four more protection in the English top flight next term.

The Daily Star writes that the Gunners are set to open discussions with their bitter London rivals to see whether they’d be open to a tempting cash offer this summer to avoid losing Kante for nothing next summer.

The media outlet confirm that Manchester United are also interested in Kante but the Red Devils are prioritising the signing of Frenkie de Jong ahead of Kante.

Kante scored two goals and made four assists in 26 appearances in the Premier League last term.

The France international has won the Premier League title, the Champions League crown, the Europa League trophy, the FA Cup, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup with the Blues.

Kante has scored two goals in 53 games for France and won the 2018 World Cup with his national team.

