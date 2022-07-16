Arsenal are looking to put together a package to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a swoop to sign the Ukraine international from the defending Premier League champions to bolster Mikel Arteta’s options at left-back.

The same article states that the north London side have already contacted Manchester City about the left-back so talks are ongoing between the two sides over a second deal in the current transfer window.

According to the same story, Manchester City are prepared to sell Zinchenko to Arsenal provided that the Gunners meet their valuation of the 25-year-old.

The Athletic reveal that Arsenal haven’t yet met Manchester City’s valuation of the Ukrainian defender but the Gunners are continuing discussions with the title holders so a deal looks likely.

The media outlet adds that Mikel Arteta is eager to sign Zinchenko after the Spanish head coach worked with the Ukrainian during his stint as Pep Guardiola’s number two before taking up the Arsenal managerial role in 2019.

Zinchenko has scored two goals in 128 games in all competitions for Manchester City.

The Manchester City defender has won four Premier League titles, four League Cups, the FA Cup and the Community Shield with the Citizens. The Citizens signed Zinchenko in a £1.7m deal from Ufa in 2016.

The defender has scored eight goals in 52 games for Ukraine since making his senior international debut back in 2015.

Arsenal have already recruited Gabriel Jesus in a £45m deal from Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

