Arsenal are more likely to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans than Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs.

The Gunners have been regularly linked with a bid for the Leicester midfielder since the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season after the Foxes finished in the bottom half of the table.

Tielemans has been a key part of Brendan Rodgers’ side over the past few seasons but the former Anderlecht talisman has been unable to help Leicester secure a return to top-tier European football.

Arsenal are thought to be in the market to sign a deep-lying midfielder in the summer transfer window to add more creativity, power and strength to Arteta’s options in the middle of the park.

Tielemans would be a good signing seeing as the Belgium international has four years of Premier League experience under his belt, while Arsenal have also been touted with an interest in Milinkovic-Savic.

The Lazio midfielder has been regularly linked with a switch to the Premier League over the past few summers but the 25-year-old hasn’t secured a move to England.

CBS reporter Jacobs posted on social media that Arsenal are more likely to sign Tielemans than Milinkovic-Savic but the Gunners should expect competition from Manchester United for the Leicester star.

Jacobs wrote on Twitter: “Youri Tielemans update. Told Tielemans is more likely than Sergej Milinković-Savić for Arsenal. No truth yet in any bid, though. Man United’s interest is growing and could finally provoke formal offers from both clubs. Tielemans wants Arsenal. But as yet nothing tabled to #LCFC.”

Tielemans scored six goals and made four assists in 32 games in the Premier League last season, while Milinkovic-Savic netted 11 times and created 11 goals for team-mates in 37 outings in Serie A.

