Christian Pulisic: What I think about Chelsea FC signing Raheem Sterling

Christian Pulisic has welcomed Chelsea FC’s move to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, insisting that he is relishing the increased competition in the Blues squad.

Sterling became Chelsea FC’s first signing of the summer transfer window last week as the Blues moved to bring in some attacking reinforcements ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s second full campaign in charge.

The 27-year-old brings some proven quality to the Chelsea FC squad, with Sterling having won four Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

His arrival, however, also brings added competition for the likes of Pulisic in the Chelsea FC squad, as the pair will both be fighting for a spot in the starting line-up under Tuchel.

Pulisic’s future at Chelsea FC has already been a source of speculation this summer and Sterling’s arrival at Stamford Bridge may raise further questions about the USA international’s role in the squad.

However, Pulisic has insisted that he was delighted to see the Blues wrap up a deal for Sterling, insisting that his “great quality” will only benefit the team as they look to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Speaking to ESPN, Pulisic said of Chelsea FC’s signing of Sterling: “Great quality. We’re really excited about it.

“The beautiful thing about being at a club like this is the competition every single day. We all thrive competing with each other in training and getting to play with each other is just another great addition to the team.

“It doesn’t change a whole lot [for me], I’m still going to have to play hard and earn my position, just like I did before, nothing crazy has changed.

“This is Chelsea, this is what you signed up for, this is the kind of club it is with the calibre of players that we have.”

Pulisic, 23, struggled to find consistent form last season and scored six goals and made two assists in 22 Premier League games, with only 13 of those being starts. In total, he has netted 25 goals in 115 games for the Blues across all competitions.

Chelsea FC are scheduled to kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to face Frank Lampard’s Everton side on the opening weekend of the new season.

