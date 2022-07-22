Chelsea FC set to secure third summer signing with £55m deal – report

Chelsea FC are set to sign Jules Kounde in a £55m deal from Sevilla provided the France international passes a medical at the London side, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Blues are on the cusp of securing their third major signing of the summer transfer window following the arrivals of Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling earlier this month.

The same article states that the south west London side have finally reached an agreement with Sevilla over Kounde’s transfer fee after first showing an interest in the French defender last summer.

According to the same story, the 23-year-old has already spoken to Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel about his proposed switch to Stamford Bridge from the La Liga side.

The report goes on to state that Kounde preferred the idea of a move to Chelsea FC rather than FC Barcelona despite the Spanish side’s apparent eagerness to sign the centre-half.

The Sun quote their sources that suggest the deal is 99 per cent complete but Kounde needs to pass a medical with the FA Cup finalists before the transfer can go officially through.

The newspaper claim that the France international could even link up with his new team-mates in the USA on the final days of their pre-season tour.

Kounde, who has scored nine goals in 133 games for Sevilla, would link up with Koulibaly at the heart of the Chelsea FC defence if the transfer is completed.

The defender joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019 and helped the Spanish side to win the Europa League in his first season at the club. He also tasted Uefa Nations League glory with France in 2020-21.

