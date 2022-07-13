Chelsea FC are closing in on a deal to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The south west London club have long been linked with a move to bring the defender to Stamford Bridge but it would now appear that the Blues are finally going to get their man as Thomas Tuchel looks to bring in reinforcements for his back-line.

According to Romano, the Senegal international has now “accepted” that Chelsea FC will be his next club and that personal terms between the player and the Premier League outfit have already been agreed.

The Italian journalist claims that Koulibaly will earn a salary of around €10m per year and that the player is now just waiting for the two clubs to reach an agreement on a transfer fee.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano declared that sources have told him that it is now just a “matter of time” before the deal to bring Koulibaly to Stamford Bridge is completed.

Romano said: “Kalidou Koulibaly has accepted Chelsea as next club after new meeting with his agent yesterday in Milano. Personal terms agreed for €10m net salary per year. He’s waiting for the clubs to complete the agreement.

“Chelsea sources consider this deal ‘just matter of time’.”

Koulibaly was a regular fixture in the Napoli team last season, scoring three goals and making three assists in 27 Serie A games for the Italian club.

Chelsea FC – who confirmed the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City on Wednesday – are in need of defensive reinforcements this summer after having seen Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave the club on free transfers.

The Blues have also been credited with an interest in bringing their former defender Nathan Ake back to the club from Manchester City this summer.

