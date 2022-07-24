Chelsea FC and Manchester United are interested in Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard but face competition from some top European clubs, according to a report in France.

French newspaper L’Equipe, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Pavard is attracting interest from the two Premier League sides after he informed Bayern of his desire to seek a new challenge.

The same article states that Pavard is keen to secure a regular starting spot in a centre-half role but competition at the heart of the Bayern defence is set to be fierce next term following the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC and Manchester United are monitoring the France international’s situation in Bavaria as both Premier League clubs want to strengthen at right-back ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

L’Equipe go on to reveal that Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and Serie A side Juventus are both interested in Pavard to set up a potential four-way battle to sign the 26-year-old before the summer transfer window shuts.

The French newspaper suggest that Chelsea FC and Manchester United may find it difficult to convince the Bayern defender to consider a move to the Premier League unless they can offer him a chance to shine at right-back.

Pavard has scored five times in 119 games in all competitions for Bayern since his move to the Bundesliga club from Stuttgart in 2019.

He has scored two goals in 45 appearances for France since having made his debut for his national side in 2017.

