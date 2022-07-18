Chelsea FC and Manchester United have entered the race to sign Lens defender Jonathan Clauss but Marseille remain in pole position for his signature, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that Marseille were in a strong position to sign the 29-year-old following a superb season at Lens but Clauss is now attracting Premier League interest too.

The same article states that Clauss is keen on a move to Marseille after l’OM qualified for the Champions League thanks to their second-placed finish in Ligue 1 last term.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC and Manchester United are both interested in a swoop to sign the Lens defender in the current transfer window.

90Min go on to write that Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are also pursuing the Lens defender as competition mounts for the French wing-back ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The website reveals that Lens have set an asking price of around €10m for the versatile defender so Chelsea FC and Manchester United should have no problems putting together a financial package for Clauss.

Clauss scored five goals and made 11 assists in Ligue 1 last season to establish himself as one of the most-productive wing-backs in the French top flight last term.

The Lens defender has been capped four times by the France national team after making his senior international debut for les Bleus against the Ivory Coast in March this year.

Clauss, who was born in Troyes and is a product of the Strasbourg youth system, has netted a total of eight goals in 70 league games for Lens – and he has been named in the Ligue 1 team of the year for the last two seasons running.

