Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC ‘working’ to sign two other players after Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea FC are working on deals to sign both Nathan Ake and Presnel Kimpembe once they have wrapped up a move for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The south west London side have been strongly linked with a move for the Napoli defender in recent days and according to Romano, the transfer move to bring the 31-year-old Senegal international to Stamford Bridge is now all but done.

Chelsea FC are in need of defensive reinforcements this summer following the departures of both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers, and according to the Italian journalist, Manchester City’s Nathan Ake and Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe are the club’s next two targets.

Romano says that Chelsea FC are “working” to sign both players as “priorities” as Thomas Tuchel aims to beef up his back-line ahead of his second full season in charge of the south west London side.

Ake, 27, is a former Chelsea FC player who spent five years at the club before moving to Bournemouth in 2017 and then joining Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Kimpembe, 26, is a product of the PSG youth system and has been a regular fixture in the French club’s first team in recent seasons.

According to Romano, Chelsea FC are now set to turn their attentions towards signing both players as they look to ramp up their summer transfer business.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Chelsea are working to sign both Nathan Ake and Presnel Kimpembe after Kalidou Koulibaly. Negotiations in progress for both with Man City and Paris Saint-Germain.

“Koulibaly will sign soon, Kimpembe and Ake are Tuchel priorities as Matthijs de Ligt is close to joining Bayern.”

Chelsea FC announced their first signing of the summer transfer window on Wednesday after completing a deal to land Raheem Sterling from Manchester City on a five-year contract.

