West Ham United remain keen on a deal to sign to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea FC this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old Albania international – who came through Chelsea FC’s youth system – has spent the last two seasons on loan to Vitesse Arnhem and Southampton and now could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge, according to Romano.

Broja enjoyed a strong campaign with Southampton last term, scoring six goals in 32 Premier League games for the Saints during his temporary spell on the south coast.

Romano now claims that West Ham are “really close” to striking a deal with the player on personal terms while they also continue to hold talks with Chelsea FC over the proposed transfer.

The Italian journalist says that the forward is poised to clarify his future soon and that there are “many clubs” interested in securing his services.

Posting an update for his followers on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Armando Broja will clarify his future very soon. West Ham are really close to reaching an agreement with Broja on personal terms, talks ongoing with Chelsea.

“There are many clubs interested – Chelsea, on it. Broja’s on his way back to England.”

Despite having been part of the set-up at Chelsea FC since 2009, Broja has so far only made a single Premier League appearance for the south west London side, during the 2019-20 campaign.

During his loan spell at Vitesse in 2020-21, the forward scored 11 goals in 34 games in all competitions for the Dutch club.

West Ham United will kick off their Premier League campaign on the opening weekend of the season with a home clash against defending champions Manchester City.

