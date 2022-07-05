Chelsea FC are considering a blockbuster move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

The Athletic is claiming that the south west London side are weighing up a swoop for the 37-year-old after the Portugal international informed Manchester United that he wants to leave Old Trafford if a suitable offer arrives.

Ronaldo has been linked with a transfer away from Manchester United in recent days after widespread reports claimed that the forward is looking to end his second stint back at Old Trafford.

Despite Chelsea FC’s apparent interest in Ronaldo, Manchester United have made it clear that the forward is not for sale, according to the same article.

The story also claims that new Chelsea FC co-owner Todd Boehly held a recent meeting with Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes, where a possible transfer to Stamford Bridge was among the subjects they discussed.

The article says that discussions between the pair have continued since then and that the Blues are “intrigued” about the possibility of bringing Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Ronaldo endured a strong campaign in front of goal for Manchester United this season but the team underperformed overall as the Red Devils limped to a sixth-placed finish to miss out on a spot in next season’s Champions League.

The former Real Madrid star – who returned to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer – scored 18 goals and made three assists in 30 Premier League games for the Red Devils last season.

The article concludes by claiming that the Chelsea FC hierarchy are “monitoring the situation” with regards to a potential move for the Portugal star.

Chelsea FC will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Everton on 6 August.

