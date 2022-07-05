Gossip

Chelsea FC considering move to sign Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo - report

Chelsea FC are weighing up a move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Man United this summer, claims report

Martin Caparrotta
By Martin Caparrotta
Tuesday 5 July 2022, 21:00 UK
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: Maciej Rogowski / depositphotos.com)

Chelsea FC are considering a blockbuster move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

The Athletic is claiming that the south west London side are weighing up a swoop for the 37-year-old after the Portugal international informed Manchester United that he wants to leave Old Trafford if a suitable offer arrives.

Ronaldo has been linked with a transfer away from Manchester United in recent days after widespread reports claimed that the forward is looking to end his second stint back at Old Trafford.

Despite Chelsea FC’s apparent interest in Ronaldo, Manchester United have made it clear that the forward is not for sale, according to the same article.

The story also claims that new Chelsea FC co-owner Todd Boehly held a recent meeting with Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes, where a possible transfer to Stamford Bridge was among the subjects they discussed.

The article says that discussions between the pair have continued since then and that the Blues are “intrigued” about the possibility of bringing Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Ronaldo endured a strong campaign in front of goal for Manchester United this season but the team underperformed overall as the Red Devils limped to a sixth-placed finish to miss out on a spot in next season’s Champions League.

The former Real Madrid star – who returned to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer – scored 18 goals and made three assists in 30 Premier League games for the Red Devils last season.

The article concludes by claiming that the Chelsea FC hierarchy are “monitoring the situation” with regards to a potential move for the Portugal star.

Chelsea FC will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Everton on 6 August.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Gossip
Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry (Photo: Cosmin Iftode / depositphotos.com) Munich forward Serge Gnabry (Photo: )
'He's not on the list': Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal not trying to sign Serge Gnabry
Gossip
Frenkie De Jong
Fabrizio Romano provides latest update on Man United’s interest in Frenkie De Jong
Gossip
Cristiano Ronaldo Man United
Man United to move to sign Antony if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves - report
Gossip
Matthijs De Ligt
Reporter: Chelsea FC 'making progress' in talks to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus
Gossip
Erik ten Hag
Man United tracking Brazilian teenager Gabriel Veron - report
Related Articles

Home »
Gossip
Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry (Photo: Cosmin Iftode / depositphotos.com) Munich forward Serge Gnabry (Photo: )
'He's not on the list': Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal not trying to sign Serge Gnabry
Gossip
Frenkie De Jong
Fabrizio Romano provides latest update on Man United’s interest in Frenkie De Jong
Gossip
Cristiano Ronaldo Man United
Man United to move to sign Antony if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves - report
Gossip
Matthijs De Ligt
Reporter: Chelsea FC 'making progress' in talks to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus
Gossip
Erik ten Hag
Man United tracking Brazilian teenager Gabriel Veron - report
Slideshow
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature