Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea FC link to Frenkie De Jong

Chelsea FC have held an interest in FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong “for weeks” but the Blues are aware that the player does not want to leave Camp Nou as things stand, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

De Jong has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United this summer but despite all of the speculation, a switch to Old Trafford has not yet materialised for the 25-year-old Netherlands international.

Reports this week have suggested that Chelsea FC may now be willing to swoop in and try to land De Jong ahead of Manchester United this summer as Thomas Tuchel ponders bolstering his midfield options ahead of the new campaign.

However, according to Romano, despite Chelsea FC holding a genuine interest in the player, the Blues are aware that Manchester United are currently ahead of them in the race to land him, and are also wary of the former Ajax man not wanting to leave FC Barcelona this summer.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, reporter Romano said: “Chelsea have been interested in Frenkie de Jong for weeks, but they know that Man United have an agreement with Barcelona, and also that Frenkie as of today has no plans to leave Spain.

“So far, De Jong remains on the same idea – so Chelsea will not submit offers until they know that Frenkie has different ideas.”

Chelsea FC have completed two major transfers so far this summer after bringing in Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Blues, however, continued to be linked with a number of other potential additions this summer as Tuchel aims for his side to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Speaking this week, the Blues boss revealed that he was hoping to bring in at least two more signings this summer as he prepares for his second full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

