Chelsea FC are now “pushing” to get a deal over the line to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The south west London side have been strongly linked with a move for the France international defender in recent days as Thomas Tuchel searches for further additions at the back ahead of next season.

Chelsea FC have already snapped up long-term target Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli this summer and the Blues are now understood to be close to agreeing a move for the 23-year-old Kounde.

According to Romano, Chelsea FC have now sent the necessary paperwork to Sevilla to try and get the deal completed as soon as possible due to potential rival interest from FC Barcelona.

The Italian journalist says that the south west London side are still waiting for Sevilla’s “final approval” for the deal, which is believed to be worth around £55m.

Romano added that Kounde is poised to sign a five-year contract with the south west London side if the deal does go through.

Posting on his personal Twitter account on Friday, Romano said: “Chelsea have sent paperworks to Sevilla for Koundé deal during the night, pushing to get it over the line. Details after bid on Wednesday: £55m deal, five-year contract.

“Chelsea, still waiting for Sevilla’s final approval to avoid new attempts from Barcelona today.”

Kounde, who came through the Bordeaux youth system, has earned 11 caps for France since having made his senior international debut last year.

He was part of the Sevilla team who won the Europa League in 2018-19 and has scored nine goals in 133 games for the Spanish side since his move from Bordeaux in 2019.

