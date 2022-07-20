FC Barcelona are in “direct contact” with Chelsea FC over a deal to sign Cesar Azpilicueta, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano has taken to social media to provide an update for his followers regarding the Spain international’s future beyond this summer, and says that FC Barcelona are now ramping up their move to land the full-back.

According to Romano, FC Barcelona now want to “speed up” the negotiations and there are now a fresh round of talks scheduled to discuss the Spain international’s situation.

The player himself is simply waiting for the two clubs to strike a deal, as FC Barcelona’s contract proposal until 2024 has already been accepted by the 32-year-old, the reporter added.

Posting an update about Azpilicueta’s future on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Barcelona and Chelsea are in direct contact with new round of talks now scheduled to discuss about Cesar Azpilicueta. Barca want to speed up the negotiation.

“Azpi, waiting for club’s agreement as Barca contract proposal is into his hands since March: deal until 2024.”

Azpilicueta has been an ever-present fixture in the Chelsea FC team since his move to Stamford Bridge from Marseille back in 2012.

The Spain international has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, League Cup, Europa League and Champions League during his time with the Blues.

Azpilicueta – who came through the Osasuna youth system – has scored 17 goals in a total of 476 games for the south west London side, and he has netted once in 40 appearances for Spain since having made his senior international debut back in 2013.

