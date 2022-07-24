Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on Chelsea FC link to Jules Kounde

Chelsea FC are still waiting for the “green light” from Sevilla to wrap up a deal to sign defender Jules Kounde, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The south west London side have been strongly linked with a move to bring the France international to Stamford Bridge in recent days and Romano has been keeping his social media followers updated on the rumours.

The Italian journalist reported that the Blues were “pushing” to get a deal over the line late last week and Romano has revealed that Chelsea FC continue to be hopeful of securing a deal for the 23-year-old.

According to Romano, Chelsea FC submitted an official bid for Kounde late last week and are now awaiting a response from the Spanish side regarding the defender’s situation.

The reporter also claims that Kounde has been in talks with both Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona in recent weeks but the Spanish club are not able to match the proposal on the table from the Blues.

Posting an update on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Jules Kounde. While Sevilla sources deny any agreement with FCB as negotiations are ‘only with Chelsea’, Barcelona are preparing an official bid to try and hijack the deal. Chelsea, still waiting for Sevilla/Jules ‘green light’ since Thursday.”

Then, in a following tweet, he added: “More points on Kounde. Kounde has always been in talks with both Chelsea and Barca in the last two weeks.

“Barcelona proposal won’t match Chelsea conditions, ‘too high’ – different structure. Chelsea sent official bid three days ago, still hoping for Sevilla green light.”

Chelsea FC have been linked with Kounde for more than one transfer window, and the Blues are believed to be on the lookout for defensive signings this summer after they lost both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers.

The Blues will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Everton on the opening weekend of the season.

