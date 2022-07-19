Kai Havertz: What I think about Chelsea FC signing Raheem Sterling

Kai Havertz is tipping Raheem Sterling to be a big hit at Chelsea FC next season, describing the England international as a “great player”.

The Blues confirmed a deal to bring the England international to Stamford Bridge earlier in the month as Thomas Tuchel moved to bolster his attacking line-up ahead of next season.

Sterling brings a wealth of experience with him to the south west London club, with the 27-year-old having won four Premier League titles and every domestic cup on offer with Manchester City in recent seasons.

The winger is also an established England international and was a key player for the Three Lions at last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament as Gareth Southgate’s men reached the final.

Sterling will be expecting to be a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team next season as the Blues aim to challenge for the Premier League title.

Havertz says that he is looking forward to linking up with the club’s new signing and says that the England international has already been showcasing his quality in training sessions with his new team-mates.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website, Havertz said: “We all know he is a great player. I saw a stat about him that he has had the most goals and assists for Man City in the last five years, something like that. It tells the whole story of him.

“He was a great player for City and the national team as well. Hopefully, he can keep up his level here. For me and for everyone, he is going to help.

“You can see his quality here already and it’s been just a few days. You can see in training how good he is, how fast he is. He is definitely going to help us.”

Sterling netted 13 goals and made five assists in the Premier League last season as the Citizens defended their top-flight title. He also made seven appearances for England at Euro 2020 last summer, scoring two goals and making one assist for the Three Lions.

