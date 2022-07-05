Chelsea FC are “making progress” in their talks to sign defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus this summer, according to reporter Ben Jacobs.

The Blues have been credited with an interest in landing the Netherlands defender this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to re-strengthen his back-line following the departures of both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

De Ligt was a constant presence in the Juventus team last season, scoring three goals and making one assist in 31 Serie A games as the Turin club finished in fourth place in the Italian top flight.

According to CBS Sports reporter Jacobs, Juventus would prefer to do a straight-cash deal for the defender, despite holding an interest in Chelsea FC midfielder Jorginho.

The Blues are not thinking about including Jorginho in any bid as things stand, and Chelsea FC are still “pushing” to get a deal over the line after Juventus “softened” their stance on the price tag, Jacobs claims.

The reporter also says that the two clubs are still apart on the proposed fixed fee for the defender, so add-ons could end up being crucial in any deal.

In a separate tweet, Jacobs claimed that Chelsea FC are hoping to pay around £60-65m and that Juventus are aiming to bring in a fee closer to £70m.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Jacobs said: “Chelsea making progress on Matthijs de Ligt. Juve prefer straight-cash deal. They [Juventus] remain interested in Jorginho but he’s not currently part of any bid being prepared. Chelsea pushing on de Ligt after Juve softened a bit on price. Clubs still apart on all-in price so add-ons key.”

And in a separate follow-up tweet, the reporter added: “Told Chelsea are hoping to pay £60-65 million. Juventus trying for closer to £70m and other interest (and there is some) may mean they hold out for £75m.

“But that’s still progress from when talks first started and the fear on price was 80+. De Ligt very open to the move.”

De Ligt joined Juventus from Ajax in the summer of 2019 and has scored eight goals in 117 games for the Italian club in all competitions since then.

