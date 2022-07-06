Chelsea FC have had “numerous approaches” for Matthijs de Ligt turned down by Juventus as the Blues look to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer, according to reports.

The Evening Standard is reporting that the south west London side are hoping to complete the signing of at least one of their two main defensive targets this week, with Manchester City’s Nathan Ake also on their radar.

Chelsea FC are in need of defensive reinforcements this summer after both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen left Stamford Bridge as free agents – and the Blues are said to have made multiple unsuccessful approaches for De Ligt as they aim to bolster their rearguard.

According to the same story, Italian side Juventus have “softened their stance” on selling De Ligt after having initially insisted that his £103m release clause be paid in full for them to consider a transfer.

However, the Turin outfit have rejected proposed swap deals that involved both Timo Werner and Jorginho potentially heading to the Italian club.

According to the article, the south west London side are considering a move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo but their current priority is to bring in at least one centre-half before the Blues head off on their pre-season tour on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Ake was limited to just 10 starts in the Premier League at Manchester City last season, with the defender netting two goals in 14 appearances in the top flight in total.

Meanwhile, De Ligt, 22, scored three goals and made one assist in 31 Serie A games as Juventus ended up in fourth place in the Italian league table.

Chelsea FC will commence their Premier League campaign with a trip to face Frank Lampard’s Everton at Goodison Park on 6 August.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip