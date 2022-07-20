Sky Sports reporter delivers update on Chelsea FC search for next signing

Chelsea FC remain in the market for another central defender, with Jules Kounde and Presnel Kimpembe two of their main targets, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The south west London side have begun to bolster their options at the back this summer, with the Blues having landed Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli this month.

Chelsea FC have been left short of options at the back ahead of the new season, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both having departed the club on free transfers.

The Blues are believed to be on the lookout for further additions at the back in the current window as Tuchel aims to put together a team he feels will be able to challenge for the title next season.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has revealed that Chelsea FC are keeping a close eye on PSG defender Kimpembe and Kounde of Sevilla after having scaled down their interest in re-signing their former player Nathan Ake from Manchester City.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast, Sheth said: “They’re in the market still for another central defender. Yes, Kalidou Koulibaly’s come in.

“It looks like they’re not pursuing Nathan Ake from Manchester City now because of the price. But France internationals Presnel Kimpembe of PSG and Jules Kounde of Sevilla – they were linked with him [Kounde] in the last two transfer windows – they’re the ones that look like they are on the target list.”

Chelsea FC have so far brought in Raheem Sterling, Koulibaly, Omari Hutchinson and Eddie Beach in the current transfer window but continue to be linked with a number of fresh arrivals.

The Blues, who finished third in the Premier League and won the Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup last season, will continue their pre-season campaign when they face Charlotte FC in North Carolina on Wednesday night before meeting Premier League and London rivals Arsenal on Saturday.

