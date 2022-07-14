Glen Johnson has backed Chelsea FC’s move to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer and says that the winger will end up being a great addition to the Blues squad.

The Blues confirmed the signing of Sterling, 27, on a five-year deal on Wednesday after having been strongly linked with a move to bring the England international to Stamford Bridge in recent days. The attacker becomes Chelsea FC’s first signing of the summer transfer window.

Sterling was in good form for Manchester City last season, with the attacking midfielder having scored 13 goals and made five assists in 30 Premier League games to help Pep Guardiola’s men retain their title.

The former Liverpool FC star will be expecting to become a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team under Thomas Tuchel as the German head coach looks to steer the Blues to a Premier League title challenge next season.

Former Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC man Johnson feels that a deal to sign Sterling is a great piece of business by the south west London side and he feels that he will end up being a top signing for the Blues.

Speaking in an interview with bettingodds.com, Johnson said of Chelsea FC’s move for Sterling: “I definitely believe this move has the potential to be one of the bargains of this summer’s transfer window. £45m in the UK for a player of that level is actually quite cheap isn’t it? If they get Raheem enjoying his football again then they’ve signed a player that’s much better than £45m.

“However, if there’s any team in the world that can lose a player of the calibre of Raheem then it’s Manchester City. They can afford to lose one because they’ve got world class players everywhere you look. They can afford to lose him but I do believe he still could have done a good job for Manchester City.

“Sterling’s still really young. He’s a London lad. He’s going to go to a top team that is probably going to be challenging next season that also has a top manager. What’s there not to like?”

Sterling won four Premier League titles at Manchester City and has scored 19 goals in 77 games for England since making his senior international debut a decade ago.

In total, he netted 131 goals in 339 games for Manchester City and has won all of the domestic trophies on offer – but is seal a Champions League crown.

