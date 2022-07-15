Joe Cole has revealed his excitement about Chelsea FC’s signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, claiming that the England international’s best years could still be ahead of him.

The Blues officially unveiled Sterling as their first acquisition of the summer transfer window this week as Thomas Tuchel opted to add some extra firepower to his team ahead of the new campaign.

Sterling has been a key part of Manchester City’s recent success under Pep Guardiola, and the former Liverpool FC man won four Premier League titles following his switch to The Etihad back in 2015.

The 27-year-old will now be expecting to be a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team next season as the Blues aim to challenge for the Premier League title and improve on their third-placed finish from last season.

Former England and Chelsea FC star Cole played alongside Sterling during the pair’s time together at Liverpool FC and the ex-winger is expecting big things from the Blues’ latest signing next season and beyond.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Cole said: “He’s a great man now but was a great kid. He was very mature, very driven and a fantastic talent. He was one of those where you expected him to become a player.

“The longevity he has had is incredible and he’s still young. Arguably, Chelsea could be getting him in his best years.”

He continued: “He’s probably looked at Chelsea and thought there’s an opportunity for me to be the main man here. I think it’s Raheem wanting a new challenge.

“I’m excited, it’s the first signing of the new era and it is what I call a signing for now. You’re not concerned about there being a period of adjustment. There might be but you’re buying someone to produce the goods in the first game of the season.”

Meanwhile, Blues boss Tuchel described Sterling as a “huge asset” for the south west London side, claiming that the England winger can help to “shape” the Chelsea FC team in the coming years.

“Hopefully he shapes our team by just being who he is,” Tuchel told BBC Sport. “He will be a huge asset for us.”

Sterling has signed a five-year contract with Chelsea FC to keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

