Raheem Sterling will become a Chelsea FC player in the “not-too-distant future”, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

The 27-year-old England international has been linked with a transfer away from the Premier League champions this summer and Chelsea FC have been touted as one of the potential destinations for Sterling should he leave City.

Chelsea FC are on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they prepare for Thomas Tuchel’s second full season in charge of the south west London side. However, despite plenty of speculation, the Blues are yet to confirm any new signings ahead of the new campaign.

According to journalist Crook, Chelsea FC look the most likely destination for Sterling this summer, with the England winger expected to depart The Etihad following the club’s signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Crook also said that fellow Manchester City man and ex-Chelsea FC star Nathan Ake is also one of the targets for the south west London side this summer.

Speaking to talkSPORT about Chelsea FC’s transfer plans this summer, Crook said: “It’s a fascinating situation at Chelsea.

“With the new owner coming in, Todd Boehly, pretty much making himself the de facto director of football… we’ve got to say [Boehly] is backing his manager.

“I think Raheem Sterling will be a Chelsea player in the not-too-distant future, making that move from Man City. They’re in for Nathan Ake too, another of Pep Guardiola’s title winners.

“We know that they’re keen on Matthijs de Ligt, and now this Raphinha deal has almost come from out the blue. They’ve come in on the blind side, they’ve hijacked the Arsenal deal.

“I was worried for Chelsea because they’ve lost some key players, the likes of Antonio Rudiger, [Romelu] Lukaku going back to Inter Milan after a very disappointing return to English football.

“But, you have to say, if they get Raheem Sterling and Raphinha, those are two very exciting signings.”

Sterling scored 13 goals and made five assists in the Premier League for Manchester City last season, after being limited to starting 23 of their 38 games in the English top flight.

He was also a key player for England at last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament, with the former Liverpool FC man netting three goals and making one assist in seven games to help the Three Lions to reach the final.

Chelsea FC will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to face Frank Lampard Everton side on 6 August.

