Chelsea FC are now in “advanced talks” to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and the London club are increasingly confident that they will be able to strike a deal for the England international, according to reports.

Sky Sports is claiming that the south west London side have been stepping up their interest in the England winger in recent days are that the Blues are now “close” to agreeing a fee with Manchester City for the ex-Liverpool FC man.

The article claims that Chelsea FC are yet to agree personal terms with Sterling and that the player would expect to be offered a deal which is worth more than his current salary at The Etihad.

Sterling has one year left to run on his current contract at Manchester City and as things stand, there are no plans for that deal to be extended, according to the story.

And the player himself is keen on a move back to London, where he grew up just a few miles from Wembley, the article adds.

Sky Sports also claim that Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel is “determined” to add Sterling to his forward line ahead of his second full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Last season, Sterling scored 13 goals and made five assists in 30 Premier League games to help Manchester City to retain their Premier League title.

However, the competition for places in Pep Guardiola’s attacking line-up has increased this summer following the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

The 27-year-old – who netted 23 goals in 129 games for Liverpool FC before joining City – has scored 19 goals in 77 games for England since having made his senior international debut back in 2012.

