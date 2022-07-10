Chelsea FC are closing in the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City as they search for their first summer acquisition, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The south west London side have been strongly linked with a move for the former Liverpool FC attacker in recent days and according to Romano, the Blues are now just a few steps away from completing the transfer.

Romano took to social media on Saturday to reveal that Chelsea FC are now simply waiting for “final approval” from Manchester City on the fee for Sterling, which is believed to be £45m fee plus add-ons.

The Italian reporter also provided another update on a Manchester City player by adding that negotiations between Chelsea FC and the Citizens for the transfer of defender Nathan Ake are continuing.

Posting on Twitter on Saturday, Romano said: “Chelsea are closing on Raheem Sterling deal with Man City, waiting for final approval on £45m fee plus add ons – while negotiations are still ongoing with City for Nathan Ake.

“Ake, keen on the move. Personal terms 100 per cent agreed as reported yesterday.”

In a separate later tweet, Romano said that Chelsea FC had then agreed a fee with Manchester City for Sterling.

He wrote: “Raheem Sterling to Chelsea, here we go! Final approval arrived from Man City. £45m fee plus £10m add-ons. Personal terms agreed days ago, it was never an issue. It’s done.

“Contract until 2027 plus option for further year. Tuchel already had direct conversation with him.”

Romano’s update comes after widespread reports in the British media claimed that Sterling agreed personal terms with Chelsea FC ahead of his proposed move last week.

Sterling has one year left to run on his current contract with Manchester City and the Citizens are likely to want to move him on this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing next year.

The former Liverpool FC star – who joined City from the Reds back in 2015 – has won four Premier League titles and both domestic cups, but is yet to taste Champions League glory.

