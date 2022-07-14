Mason Mount has revealed his delight at seeing Chelsea FC complete a deal to sign the “top class” Raheem Sterling this week.

The 27-year-old England international became the south west London club’s first signing of the summer transfer window on Wednesday after he signed a five-year deal with the Blues to keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

Sterling has a track history of winning titles with Manchester City after having tasted Premier League glory on four occasions with Pep Guardiola’s side in recent seasons.

Mount knows Sterling well from playing alongside him for England on international duty, and the Chelsea FC midfielder has admitted that he was thrilled to see the Blues complete a move for the ex-Liverpool FC winger.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website about the deal, Mount said: “I know Raz pretty well and I’ve been lucky enough to play with him for the last couple of years with England. He’s scored a lot and he creates a lot because he’s dangerous anytime he has the ball.

“When he doesn’t have the ball, he’s a massive threat so for him to now be with us, we’re delighted. We’re buzzing to play with him. He’s going to bring a lot to the group so it’s exciting times.

“We always have our competitions after training with England and he’s a top, top finisher. He’s a top-class player, one of the best in the world, so we just need to bring the best out of him.

“It’s a massive plus for us that he has chosen Chelsea. Being back in London where he’s from and close to his family, bringing his best football, that’s exactly what we want.”

Meanwhile, fellow Chelsea FC star Reece James was also thrilled to see the Blues make a move to bring Sterling to Stamford Bridge this summer.

“It’s a very exciting signing,” said James. “He’s not a player that has no experience or hasn’t won any trophies. He’s scored a number of goals and a number of assists so at the end of the day he’s won trophies in one of the biggest leagues in football.”

Sterling netted 91 goals in 225 Premier League games for Manchester City, and scored 13 times in 30 games in the top flight last term to help the Citizens to retain their title.

Chelsea FC will kick off their pre-season tour with a clash against Club America on early Sunday morning as the step up their preparations for their second full season under Thomas Tuchel.

