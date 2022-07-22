Raheem Sterling explains why he was ‘intrigued’ by Chelsea FC move

Raheem Sterling has revealed that he was immediately “intrigued” by the possibility of a transfer to Chelsea FC this summer following their solid performances in recent seasons.

The 27-year-old England international signed for the south west London side earlier this month after Thomas Tuchel moved to bolster his attacking options ahead of his second full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Sterling will be expecting to be a regular fixture in the Blues team moving forwards as he bids to help them to challenge for major trophies this season following their third-placed finish last term.

Chelsea FC won the Champions League in the 2020-21 campaign and have reached the FA Cup final for the last three years – but the Blues have not won the Premier League title since their triumph under Antonio Conte back in 2017.

Sterling, who has four Premier League winners’ medals, has now lifted the lid on why he was so tempted by a move to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City this summer.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Sterling said: “Seeing in the last two years it’s four or five finals that you guys have been in, the progress, you won the Champions League and are now looking to challenge for the Premier League, it’s something that intrigued me when I was having a conversation with the club.

“Seeing the direction that you guys are going in, it’s something I really bought into and I just felt it is a place where I can really come into my own. I just think it’s the perfect platform for me.

“The club’s already got that winning mentality but to keep doing it every single year and keep winning more and more trophies and building on the previous season, I think that’s what top managers like Thomas [Tuchel] do. It’s not one year win and next year rest, it’s again and again and again and that’s what excites me to be here.”

Sterling scored 13 goals and made five assists in the Premier League last season but only started 23 of Manchester City’s 38 top-flight games en route to them winning the title.

The England winger also opened up on how getting the chance to work with Tuchel at Stamford Bridge was one of the reasons he opted for a move to the south west London side.

“You can see how genuine he [Tuchel] was and how much he wanted me here, and that was the nail on it for me. I was certain that this is a place I want to be,” he continued.

“I know a few of the boys from the national team. Mase, Chilly, [Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell] to name a few, and I’ve got a good connection with Callum [Hudson-Odoi] already.

“I feel at home already and I’m just keep putting the work in and can’t wait to gel even more with them.”

