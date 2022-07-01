Chelsea FC have offered Raphinha a five-year contract as they look to secure the signature of the Brazilian as their first summer signing, according to reports.

The Daily Mail is claiming that the Blues have tabled a contract offer featuring a deal worth around £118,000 per week over five years as the south west London side look to tempt the Brazilian to Stamford Bridge.

Widespread reports this week have suggested that Chelsea FC have been stepping up their interest in Raphinha as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

The same story says that Chelsea FC have also agreed a fee with Leeds United worth around £55m plus add-ons for the 25-year-old attacker.

Chelsea FC are said to be “pressing” to finalise the move after the player’s agent Deco was spotted in Barcelona, the home of Raphinha’s preferred club, this week.

Indeed, despite Chelsea FC seemingly being close to an agreement to sign Raphinha, the player himself would favour a transfer to FC Barcelona if possible.

For this reason, the south west London side are urgently trying to complete their deal to land the Brazilian sooner rather than later, according to the report.

The article was published after reports in the British media earlier in the week claimed that Chelsea FC were on the brink of agreeing a £55m deal to sign Raphinha.

The Leeds United attacking midfielder scored 11 goals and made three assists in the Premier League last season as he helped the Whites to avoid relegation.

Chelsea FC are still searching for their first signing of the summer window after their transfer embargo was lifted following the club’s takeover.

Thomas Tuchel will be expected to guide the Blues to a Premier League title challenge next term after their third-placed finish last season. Tuchel’s side will travel to Everton on the opening weekend of the season.

