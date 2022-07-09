Chelsea FC remain as the front-runners to sign Raphinha from Leeds United despite interest from FC Barcelona, according to reports.

The Evening Standard is reporting that the south west London club are still in the running to bring the 25-year-old attacker to Stamford Bridge this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to add to his attacking options.

The same article says that Chelsea FC have had a £55m bid for Raphina accepted by Leeds, but the player himself would favour a move to FC Barcelona and has told the Spanish club that he is prepared to wait for a move to Camp Nou.

The story also claims that Raphinha has already snubbed approaches from both Arsenal and Tottenham this summer as he angles for a move to Spain.

According to the article, despite Raphinha preferring a move to La Liga, a suitable offer from the Spanish club is yet to arrive and a decision on his future is due shortly.

Should a bid from FC Barcelona not materialise, Chelsea FC are in the driving seat to bring him to Stamford Bridge, the story adds.

Chelsea FC have been linked with a number of attacking reinforcements this summer, with Raheem Sterling believed to be close to moving to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City.

The Blues are likely to want to further bolster their forward line after allowing striker Romelu Lukaku to leave the club and rejoin Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal.

Raphinha was a constant presence in the Leeds United team last season as he scored 11 goals and made three assists in 35 Premier League games to help the Whites retain their top-flight status.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip