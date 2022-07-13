Chelsea FC have begun to look into a deal to sign Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich after missing out on a move for Raphinha, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Thomas Tuchel prepares for his second full season in charge at the south west London club.

Tuchel is looking to bring in the reinforcements he feels will help to transform the Blues back into Premier League title challengers after they finished third and without a trophy last term.

The Londoners have so far only signed Raheem Sterling on a five-year contract but continue to be linked with further additions this summer.

According to Romano, Chelsea FC have now started to ramp up their interest in signing Gnabry this summer as they consider bringing the former Arsenal man back to the Premier League after it emerged that Raphinha would be heading to FC Barcelona.

The Italian reporter also says that as things stand, there have not been any approaches from Arsenal or Manchester City, and that Chelsea FC remain “interested” in the 26-year-old Germany international.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Chelsea have started to explore the situation of Serge Gnabry. Raphinha is heading to Barca, Chelsea wanted to understand how’s the state of the negotiation between Gnabry and FC Bayern over new contract.

“No approaches from Arsenal or Man City. Chelsea, interested.”

Gnabry has been in good form for Bayern lately and he scored 14 goals and made five assists in 34 Bundesliga games last season as he helped his side to win the title. He also made four appearances for his country at last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.

He made his senior international debut for Germany back in 2016 and has scored an impressive 20 goals in 34 games for his country since then.

