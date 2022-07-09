Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink names the signing Chelsea FC still need to make

Chelsea FC still need to bring in a new goal-scorer this summer even if they wrap up a deal for Raheem Sterling, according to former Blues star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

The south west London side are believed to be closing in on a deal to bring Sterling to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to add to his attacking options ahead of his second full season in charge.

Reports in the British media over the last few days have claimed that Sterling has agreed personal terms with Chelsea FC ahead of his proposed transfer to the London club.

The Blues are thought to be on the lookout for attacking reinforcements this summer after having let striker Romelu Lukaku leave Stamford Bridge to rejoin Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal.

Former Chelsea FC forward Hasselbaink is a fan of Sterling and thinks that the 27-year-old would be a good addition to the Blues’ squad.

However, the ex-Netherlands star feels that Chelsea FC are still in need of a new forward even if they are able to complete a deal for Sterling in the coming days or weeks.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, Hasselbaink said: “They need a goalscorer. Sterling’s a great player, a very good player but he’s not an out-and-out number nine.

“So I think if you’re going to get Sterling you still need a goal-scorer with him. We all know about Sterling and what he can do, how good he is, how quick he is and how determined he is, so great signing.

“But I still think they need a 20-plus goal-scorer in their squad.”

Sterling played a significant role in Manchester City’s title triumph last season, scoring 13 goals and making five assists in 30 Premier League games.

Chelsea FC will kick off the new Premier League season with a trip to face Frank Lampard’s Everton side on the opening weekend of the campaign. The Blues finished in third place in the table and without a major trophy last term.

