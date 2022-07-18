Thomas Tuchel delighted by ‘another brilliant signing’ for Chelsea FC

Thomas Tuchel has revealed his delight at seeing Chelsea FC complete a deal to land Kalidou Koulibaly as the club’s second signing of the summer.

The south west London side announced the arrival of the 31-year-old defender from Napoli on Saturday after days of speculation linking the Senegal captain with a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Koulibaly becomes Chelsea FC’s first defensive signing of the summer transfer window following the exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers after the end of the season.

He is Chelsea FC’s second acquisition of the window after the Blues also wrapped up a deal to bring Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling to the south west London club.

Koulibaly – who has signed a four-year deal – has already linked up with his new team-mates for Chelsea FC’s tour of the United States, and Blues boss Tuchel has revealed his delight at seeing the club get the deal over the line for the experienced defender.

“He brings experience, top defending quality, height, and everything we are looking for to play in a back-three or a back-four,” Tuchel told the club’s website.

“It’s another brilliant signing for us, and we hope Kalidou can show his quality as soon as possible.

“He knows already some of the players. He plays with Edouard Mendy with his national team and he played with Jorginho at Napoli. I think for this side it will be very quick that he feels welcome in the group. It’s a nice group, and everybody is happy that he is with us now.”

He added: “There were always rumours about him leaving Napoli. It was always super difficult and in the end impossible to get him because he was a key player there. It’s nice that he takes the challenge right now.

“We have Thiago Silva who is even older and super experienced and still at the peak of his game, so we hope that Kalidou can do the same and play many years for us. He is totally fit and ready for the challenge, and he needs to be because we need him in top shape.”

Koulibaly made 27 Serie A appearances for Napoli last season, scoring three goals and making three assists.

Chelsea FC began their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 win over Mexican side Club America at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, thanks to goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount.

The Blues will take on Charlotte FC in North Carolina on Wednesday before meeting Premier League and London rivals Arsenal on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip