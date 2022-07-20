Thomas Tuchel reveals how many more signings he wants Chelsea FC to make

Thomas Tuchel is hoping that Chelsea FC will be able to make at least two more signings in the summer transfer window.

The German head coach is aiming to steer his side to a Premier League title challenge next season after the south west London club finished third and without a major trophy last term.

Chelsea FC began their summer spending with the acquisition of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, and the Blues have also snapped up Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

Unsurprisingly though, the Blues continued to be linked with a host of other potential arrivals this summer as Tuchel gears up for his second full season in charge of the London side.

Tuchel has now revealed that he is hoping to bring in at least “a couple” of further additions this summer as he looks to put Chelsea FC in the strongest possible position for a title challenge.

Asked if he had a clear idea of how many more signings he wants this summer, Tuchel said, as quoted by Metro: “Yeah, I have a figure, I think we need a couple more players in to improve the squad.

“We came third last season, we can discuss endlessly the reasons but there was a gap between us, Manchester City and Liverpool. In general, if you want to keep your position, if you want to fight for the same position you need to improve, you can never stand still. If you stand still, other teams will overtake you.

“So given the situation that we’ve even lost players, for me it’s common sense that we need to bring new quality to the team, to maintain our level, not even speak about improving our level.

“This is the situation where we are right now, it’s always the dream of every manager I think that you find players within their own league who can adapt quicker than other players. But it’s also a very individual process.

“Of course we see Raheem knows many players from the national team and he’s very, very familiar with the habits of English clubs, so this is nice to see.

“For Kalidou, I think it’s a big help that we have some French guys, that we have Edou [Mendy], his team-mate in the national team, and of course Jorgi has been a big help from Napoli to make the process of integration faster. Because this is huge and both of them should be huge players for us, and that’s why we need to speed things up.”

The Blues are set to take on Charlotte FC in their next pre-season friendly on Wednesday night, before facing Arsenal in the Florida Cup final on Saturday night.

Chelsea FC, who have lost both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers this summer, will kick off their Premier League campaign when they travel to take on Frank Lampard’s Everton side on the opening weekend of the new season.

The Blues, who have lost the last three FA Cup finals, have not won the Premier League title since their triumph under Antonio Conte back in 2017.

