Thomas Tuchel replies when asked about further Chelsea FC signings this summer

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that bringing in defensive reinforcements remains as Chelsea FC’s priority in the summer transfer window.

The Blues have bolstered their attacking line-up this week with the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City in a deal reported to be worth around £45m as the south west London side sealed their first inbound transfer of the summer.

However, much of the speculation surrounding further signings at Chelsea FC has centred on defensive players after the Blues lost both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers this summer.

This week, Chelsea FC have been linked with both Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Manchester City’s Nathan Ake as Tuchel looks to re-strengthen his back line following the departure of two important players at the back.

Elsewhere, the Blues have also been credited with an interest in signing Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Tuchel was quizzed about Chelsea FC’s remaining plans for the transfer window this week, and although the German head coach did not rule out further attacking signings, he said that the club’s priority was to bolster their back-line.

“I would not rule it out [signing another striker] but right now it is not the priority. The priority right now is defence, it’s not a secret. From there we need to see what’s possible,” Tuchel told Sky Sports.

“We’re competing against the two top teams but Tottenham did a very active and aggressive and early transfer period, they have maybe the strongest squad they ever had with one of the best coaches in the world, Man Utd are never shy of recruiting with a new coach and Arsenal had some big signings already so we need to keep the level up to be competitive.”

Chelsea FC, who finished in third place and won the Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cups last term, will take on Everton away from home on the opening weekend of the new campaign.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip