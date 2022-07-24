Thomas Tuchel drops hint about more Chelsea FC signings this summer

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Chelsea FC need further signings this summer if they are to mount a challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The south west London side suffered a demoralising 4-0 defeat by Arsenal in their most recent pre-season friendly on Saturday night ahead of their final clash before the new campaign against Udinese on Friday.

Chelsea FC have been linked with a whole host of potential inbound transfers this summer but have so far only completed deals for Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, with teenagers Eddie Beach and Omari Hutchinson also joining.

The Blues have been strongly linked with a swoop for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde in recent days, while Cesar Azpilicueta looks as though he will be leaving the club in the current transfer window.

Chelsea FC have also seen Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave Stamford Bridge on free transfers this summer and speaking after the defeat by Arsenal, Tuchel made it clear that the club need to bring in further reinforcements if they want to improve on their third-placed finish next term.

Speaking after the loss to Arsenal, Tuchel is quoted as saying by The Athletic: “I am far from relaxed. We deserved to lose which is fair enough because we were simply not good enough. We were simply not competitive.

“The last week proves my point. I would absolutely prefer not to be right. I did everything to prove myself wrong but at the moment I feel that I was right.

“I look at the last season and parts of the game where we struggled, parts of the season where we struggled, and then we got sanctioned and players left us and some players are trying to leave us, and this is where it is.

“So we had an urgent appeal for quality players, a huge amount of quality players. We got two quality players but we are not competitive like this. Unfortunately you could see it today.”

Chelsea FC still have plenty of time to complete their transfer deals, with the summer window not set to close until 1 September.

However, the Blues will likely want to bring in new players as quickly as possible, considering that the Premier League season kicks off the weekend after next.

