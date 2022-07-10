William Gallas predicts where Chelsea FC and Man United will finish next season

William Gallas is tipping Chelsea FC to finish in the top four next season – but the former defender is expecting Manchester United to miss out once again.

Manchester United are preparing for the start of the season under new manager Erik ten Hag as the Red Devils look to improve on their dismal campaign last term in which they finished sixth and without a trophy.

Ten Hag’s primary goal for next season will be to steer Manchester United back into contention for a top-four finish as the Red Devils aim to secure a return to Europe’s elite club competition.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Tottenham have both spent big on strengthening their squads ahead of the new campaign as the north London clubs look to once again establish themselves as contenders for Champions League qualification.

Arsenal have brought in the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira, while Spurs have signed Ivan Perisic, Richarlison and Yves Bissouma as part of their summer revamp.

Manchester United have been linked with a whole host of inbound transfers this summer but they have so far only officially completed one deal – a move for Feyenoord full-back Tyrell Malacia.

Now, former Arsenal and Chelsea FC defender has picked his favourites to finish in the top four, saying that Manchester City, Liverpool FC and the Blues are set to make up the top three, with Manchester United to miss out.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Gallas said when asked to pick his top four: “I don’t want to, but I have to put [Manchester] City because they look like they are going to be very strong.

“So City, Chelsea, Liverpool definitely. Then the same problem, Arsenal or Tottenham, I don’t know.”

He added: ”Manchester United? I don’t think so, no.”

Chelsea FC remain on the lookout for a number of signings this summer after having seen the likes of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger leave on free transfers.

Despite all of the speculation – with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake linked with switches to Stamford Bridge – the south west London club are yet to officially announce any new signings.

