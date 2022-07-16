What Gary Lineker had to say about Chelsea FC’s signing of Raheem Sterling

Gary Lineker took to social media to describe Chelsea FC’s move for Raheem Sterling as “one hell of a signing” after the attacker was officially unveiled as a Blues player last week.

Sterling, 27, has signed a five-year contract with the south west London side following weeks of speculation linking him with a move to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City.

The England international, who is Chelsea FC’s first signing of the summer, will be hoping to help the Blues to challenge for the Premier League title in the coming seasons as he looks to add to his four top-flight winner’s medals.

Sterling is likely to be one of the first names on the team sheet at Stamford Bridge from next season and former England star Lineker reckons that the Blues have made an excellent move in bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

Reacting to a post from Chelsea FC on Twitter confirming the signing last week, Lineker simply said: “That is one hell of a signing.”

Meanwhile, former Chelsea FC captain John Terry also took to social media to offer his thoughts on the Blues’ swoop to bring Sterling to Stamford Bridge.

Posting a picture of Sterling on his personal Instagram account, Terry wrote: “Welcome to Chelsea, Raheem Sterling. What a signing this is. Good luck mate.”

Sterling himself admitted that he was thrilled to have returned to his hometown of London and said he can’t wait to line up for the Blues at Stamford Bridge next season.

“First and foremost, it’s a pleasure to be here,” said Sterling. “I’ve obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I’m really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas’s management.

“London is my home and where it all started for me, and it’s amazing I now have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family week in, week out at Stamford Bridge. I’m really looking forward to meeting the fans there soon.”

The former Liverpool FC star could make his Premier League debut for Chelsea FC when the Blues head to Goodison Park to take on Everton on the opening weekend of the new campaign.

