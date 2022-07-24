Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur have submitted enquiries about the possibility of signing Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle United this summer, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the two London sides are interested in signing the 25-year-old following his eye-catching performances for the Magpies over the past couple of seasons.

The same article states that Chelsea and Spurs have made tentative enquiries about Saint-Maximin through a series of intermediaries to assess whether Newcastle would be prepared to sell and if the Frenchman would be interested in a move to the English capital.

According to the same story, the former France Under-21 international is also attracting interest from a number of unnamed European clubs in the 2022 summer transfer window as suitors assumed Saint-Maximin would be surplus to requirements if cash-rich Newcastle went on a summer spending spree.

But The Athletic highlight that the Magpies haven’t invested heavily in their forward line this summer and as a result would be reluctant to allow the former Nice forward to leave St James’ Park.

The report goes on to state that Newcastle would want at least £40m ($48m) for the forward if the North East club were to consider selling Saint-Maximin this summer.

Saint-Maximin has scored 12 goals in 93 games in all competitions over the past three seasons.

Newcastle signed the Frenchman, who has made seven appearances for France’s Under-21s, in a deal worth around £20m from Nice in 2019.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip