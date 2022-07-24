Gossip

Chelsea FC submit enquiry about Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin - report

Chelsea FC and Tottenham have asked Newcastle United about Allan Saint-Maximin's availability, according to a report in England

Kieran Beckles
By Kieran Beckles
Sunday 24 July 2022, 07:00 UK
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screengrab)

Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur have submitted enquiries about the possibility of signing Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle United this summer, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the two London sides are interested in signing the 25-year-old following his eye-catching performances for the Magpies over the past couple of seasons.

The same article states that Chelsea and Spurs have made tentative enquiries about Saint-Maximin through a series of intermediaries to assess whether Newcastle would be prepared to sell and if the Frenchman would be interested in a move to the English capital.

According to the same story, the former France Under-21 international is also attracting interest from a number of unnamed European clubs in the 2022 summer transfer window as suitors assumed Saint-Maximin would be surplus to requirements if cash-rich Newcastle went on a summer spending spree.

But The Athletic highlight that the Magpies haven’t invested heavily in their forward line this summer and as a result would be reluctant to allow the former Nice forward to leave St James’ Park.

The report goes on to state that Newcastle would want at least £40m ($48m) for the forward if the North East club were to consider selling Saint-Maximin this summer.

Saint-Maximin has scored 12 goals in 93 games in all competitions over the past three seasons.

Newcastle signed the Frenchman, who has made seven appearances for France’s Under-21s, in a deal worth around £20m from Nice in 2019.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC now 'pushing' to get deal done for Jules Kounde
Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag sends message to Man United fans about further signings
Gossip
Netherlands international Memphis Depay (Photo: ChinaImages / IMAGINECHINA LIMITED / depositphotos.com)
Man United in three-way battle to re-sign Memphis Depay - report
Frenkie De Jong
Frenkie De Jong urged to choose Chelsea FC over Man United if given the chance
Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko
Related Articles

Home »
Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC now 'pushing' to get deal done for Jules Kounde
Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag sends message to Man United fans about further signings
Gossip
Netherlands international Memphis Depay (Photo: ChinaImages / IMAGINECHINA LIMITED / depositphotos.com)
Man United in three-way battle to re-sign Memphis Depay - report
Frenkie De Jong
Frenkie De Jong urged to choose Chelsea FC over Man United if given the chance
Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko
Slideshow
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature