Chelsea FC should pursue a “special” chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the club’s pursuit of silverware, according to Blues legend Frank Leboeuf.

The Portugal international is expected to leave Manchester United this summer after Ronaldo was a noticeable absentee from their pre-season training under new boss Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo and Manchester United missed out on a top-four finish last season so the 37-year-old will have to leave Old Trafford if the four-time Champions League winner wants to play in Europe’s premier club competition next term.

Chelsea FC are in the market to sign a new centre-forward after Romelu Lukaku secured a loan move to Inter Milan last month just 10 months since his club-record £98.5m move to the Blues from the San Siro side.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions for Manchester United last term despite the Red Devils enduring a largely disappointing campaign, which is more than goals than any of the Chelsea FC squad members.

Now, former Blues defender Leboeuf has stated his belief that signing Ronaldo is a no-brainer.

“It’s an opportunity for Chelsea FC to achieve something fantastic,” Le Bouef told ESPN FC.

“Having Ronaldo in your club can create history.

“You can win trophies with him. Just having Ronaldo is something special.

“For the past 17 years, he has been one of the best if not the best striker in the world. You want that player.

“If you can steal him from Manchester United, that’s an opportunity you don’t want to miss.”

Ronaldo has scored 102 goals in the Premier League during his two spells at Manchester United.

