Chelsea FC could look at Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano as a potential alternative if their top target Matthijs de Ligt joins the Bundesliga champions this summer, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that Chelsea FC could miss out on De Ligt after Bayern Munich entered the race to sign the Netherlands international from Juventus in the current transfer window.

The same article states that the Blues are continuing to pursue their long-term target Jules Kounde but the south west London side are still to agree a transfer fee with Sevilla for the Frenchman.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are facing competition from FC Barcelona for Kounde but the Blues are making progress on a deal for Manchester City centre-half Nathan Ake.

90Min claim that the Blues could be interested in a potential swoop for Upamecano if the France international is sacrificed to accommodate De Ligt’s arrival from Juventus.

The website states that Bayern look more likely than Chelsea FC to sign De Ligt but the Bundesliga champions could inadvertently provide the Blues with a defensive alternative in the shape of Upamecano.

Bayern would consider selling Upamecano if they receive an offer in the region of €50m for the French defender, according to the report.

Upamecano has scored one goal in six games for France since making his senior international debut back in 2020. Last season, he netted one goal in 38 games for Bayern in all competitions.

Chelsea FC – who finished in third place and without a trophy last term – haven’t made any signings in the 2022 summer transfer window so far.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip