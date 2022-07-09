Chelsea FC are ready to try and beat Manchester United to the signing of Frenkie De Jong by offering £51m plus Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso for the FC Barcelona midfielder, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues have entered the fray for the Netherlands international in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United are still in negotiations with FC Barcelona for the Dutch midfielder but the two clubs haven’t finalised an agreement for De Jong yet.

According to the same story, the Red Devils have committed to paying an initial £56.2m for the FC Barcelona midfielder but the two parties are still debating the structure of £17m in add-ons.

Sport go on to reveal that the Blues are ready to capitalise on Manchester United’s failure to settle on a deal by submitting a tempting offer for De Jong.

The Spanish media outlet reveal that Chelsea FC are prepared to pay £51m up front and include defensive duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso as part of the deal.

The report comes after Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano last week revealed that Manchester United are still discussing the fees involved in the proposed transfer with FC Barcelona for De Jong.

Thomas Tuchel has already spoken to De Jong’s representatives about a switch to Stamford Bridge and the promise of Champions League football next term.

De Jong has netted eight goals in 98 league games in Spain since his move to FC Barcelona from Dutch side Ajax back in 2019.

Chelsea FC have also been linked with De Jong’s former Ajax team-mate Matthijs de Ligt.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip