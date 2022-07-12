Chelsea FC are set to sign Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire before loaning the American goalkeeper back to the Major League Soccer side, according to Italian transfer insider and reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have reported to have been in discussions with the Major League Soccer outfit about signing the American teenager for some weeks as Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his options in goal.

Edouard Mendy was Chelsea FC’s first-choice goalkeeper last season, while Kepa Arrizabalaga operated as the Senegal international’s cover despite his much-maligned performances for the south west London side.

Kepa’s future at Stamford Bridge has been a source of speculation over the past year following his struggles at Chelsea FC, with talk of a potential return to La Liga having materialised recently.

Chelsea FC were thought to be facing competition from Real Madrid for the Chicago Fire goalkeeper but the FA Cup runners-up appear to have won the race for Slonina.

Italian transfer insider and reporter Romano took to Twitter to reveal that Chelsea FC are on the cusp of signing Slonina from the Major League Soccer outfit.

Romano wrote on his Twitter page: “Chelsea have reached verbal agreement with Chicago Fire for Gabriel Slonina, after direct talks between Todd Boehly and MLS club. £10m deal plus add-ons, he’d stay at Chicago on loan.

“Chelsea are expected to submit official bid this week in order to get the deal done.”

Slonina made his debut for Chicago Fire against New York City FC, becoming the youngest goalkeeper to start a Major League Soccer fixture at the age of 17 years and 81 days.

Despite plenty of speculation in the media, Chelsea FC are yet to make any new signings this summer as they prepare for their second full season under Thomas Tuchel.

