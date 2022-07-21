Chelsea FC are close to finalising a €60m deal for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to a report in England.

The Guardian is reporting that the Blues are working on a deal to land the French defender but Chelsea FC are facing stiff competition from Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

The same article states that Kounde has already agreed personal terms with the south west London side but Chelsea FC still need to reach an agreement with Sevilla over the fee.

According to the same story, Sevilla would accept a €60m bid for Kounde but it’s unclear whether Chelsea FC are prepared to meet the La Liga outfit’s asking price.

The Guardian say that Chelsea FC’s biggest hurdle to securing a deal for Kounde could be FC Barcelona after the Catalan side beat the Blues to the signing of Raphinha earlier this summer.

The newspaper report goes on to add that the Stamford Bridge outfit attempted to sign Kounde last summer but the Blues were unable to agree a transfer fee with Sevilla.

Chelsea FC have already signed Kalidou Koulibaly in a big-money deal from Napoli this summer after Tuchel looked to bolster his rearguard options following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Kounde – who made his senior international debut for France last year – has netted nine times in 133 games in all competitions over the past three seasons at Sevilla.

The defender, who is half Beninese and half French and was born in Paris, came through the Bordeaux youth system before earning a move to Sevilla in the summer of 2019.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC will take on London rivals Arsenal in their next pre-season friendly clash this weekend.

