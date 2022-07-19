Chelsea FC are facing a battle with FC Barcelona for the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Marca is reporting that the Blues can expect stiff competition for Kounde’s signature from FC Barcelona in the current transfer market.

The same article states that the Spanish side have made signing Kounde a priority as FC Barcelona look to continue to overhaul their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona could find it tough to meet Sevilla’s demands for Kounde seeing as their La Liga rivals are demanding at least €60m.

Marca go on to write that the Catalan side face a difficult assignment as Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping tabs on Kounde’s situation.

The Spanish media outlet claim that FC Barcelona are set to intensify their efforts to secure Kounde’s signature as Xavi looks to continue to spend on the back of the arrival of Robert Lewandowski.

FC Barcelona could turn to Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta as alternatives to Kounde should a deal for the Sevilla defender prove too difficult to agree with Sevilla, according to the report.

Kounde has netted five times in 95 games in all competitions over the past two seasons. He joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in the summer of 2019 and has scored nine goals in 133 games in all competitions for the Spanish club.

The Chelsea FC target – who came through the Bordeaux youth system – has been capped 11 times by France since making his debut in 2021.

